PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in Sanofi $SNY

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 33,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,926,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $52.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

