Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Director Acquires $19,945.80 in Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) Director Robert Williamson III purchased 9,498 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $19,945.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,864 shares in the company, valued at $20,714.40. The trade was a 2,595.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 15.09, a current ratio of 15.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.37% and a negative net margin of 7,688.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 184.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $46,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $56,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

