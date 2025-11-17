Performance Food Group Company $PFGC Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,698,976 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 8,015 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.73% of Performance Food Group worth $236,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 363 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 690 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,837 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFGC. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $132,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,318.64. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $525,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 47,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,007,110.85. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 42,768 shares of company stock worth $4,373,921 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $95.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.73. Performance Food Group Company has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $109.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The food distribution company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.