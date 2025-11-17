PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP is Chiron Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.8% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $946,978,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,969,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,748 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,198 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $164.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $199.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $165.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.