Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.10 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pembroke VCT B had a net margin of 718.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%.
Pembroke VCT B Stock Performance
LON:PEMB remained flat at GBX 94 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £247.29 million, a P/E ratio of 470.00 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 93.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.22. Pembroke VCT B has a 12-month low of GBX 91.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 96.50.
Pembroke VCT B Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pembroke VCT B
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Why These 3 Tech Stocks Could Be the Best Opportunities You’re Overlooking
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Does Insider Buying Signal Value in the WD-40 Company?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 5 Small-Cap Stocks With Impressive Growth and Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Pembroke VCT B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembroke VCT B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.