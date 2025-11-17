Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.10 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pembroke VCT B had a net margin of 718.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%.

Pembroke VCT B Stock Performance

LON:PEMB remained flat at GBX 94 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £247.29 million, a P/E ratio of 470.00 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 93.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.22. Pembroke VCT B has a 12-month low of GBX 91.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 96.50.

Pembroke VCT B Company Profile

Established in 2013 and managed by Pembroke Investment Managers LLP, Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust focused on growth stage companies in the design, education, food, beverage and hospitality, wellness, digital services and media sectors. The investment team aims to find exceptional and innovative founders to grow the brands of tomorrow, giving investors the opportunity to share in the growth of some of Britain’s most exciting and entrepreneurial smaller companies.

