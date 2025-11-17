Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $23.1060, with a volume of 1024429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.66%.The firm had revenue of $492.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pediatrix Medical Group

In related news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,822.80. The trade was a 23.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 37,712 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the first quarter worth approximately $690,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 51,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Articles

