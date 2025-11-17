PAX Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $84.78 on Monday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.63.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 4.99%.The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.22%.

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $994,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,160. This trade represents a 28.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.44.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

