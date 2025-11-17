Patten Group Inc. Has $26.44 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Patten Group Inc. lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,361 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 5.6% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% in the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $190.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Melius Research set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.15.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

