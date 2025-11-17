Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $62.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Par Pacific traded as high as $48.40 and last traded at $46.8970, with a volume of 2159610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.80.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PARR. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Par Pacific from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 232.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 157.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -165.98 and a beta of 1.74.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $3.97. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.
