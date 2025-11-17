Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 96,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,629,805.65. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $26,321,485.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 356,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,675,777.46. This trade represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,215,830 shares of company stock worth $249,160,428 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.24.

View Our Latest Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $206.57 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.15 and a 12-month high of $223.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.29 billion, a PE ratio of 128.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.07 and its 200-day moving average is $197.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.