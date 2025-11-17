Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF Stock Holdings Reduced by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $669,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. now owns 34,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 414,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $43.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,484. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.44. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

