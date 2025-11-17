Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.2450 and last traded at $38.64, with a volume of 73220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average of $35.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14,756.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the FTSE Developed Ex-US Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. ICOW was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

