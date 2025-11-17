Osmosis (OSMO) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last Week

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for $0.0925 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Osmosis has a total market cap of $69.58 million and $4.71 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis launched on June 18th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 991,163,800 coins and its circulating supply is 751,815,040 coins. The Reddit community for Osmosis is https://reddit.com/r/osmosislab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. The official message board for Osmosis is forum.osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars.

