Opes Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Opes Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,967 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,884,098,000 after buying an additional 7,267,277 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $234.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $638,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 491,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,422,828.08. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $290.00 price target on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.