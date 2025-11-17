Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 8,623 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,623 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $1,093,000. OneAscent Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.40. The company has a market cap of $317.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.20%.

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.55.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

