Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 222.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,577 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, October 31st. National Bankshares set a $92.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.39.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $86.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.20 and a 200-day moving average of $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.31 and a 12 month high of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $84,201.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,265.10. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,725.84. The trade was a 24.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

