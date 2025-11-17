Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Shares in Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 24,075 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 623,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $38.72 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $911.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 23.24%.Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 101.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

