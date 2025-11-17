Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 59.6% in the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $514.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.32.

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $410.16 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a fifty-two week low of $392.89 and a fifty-two week high of $500.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $421.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 12.16%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

