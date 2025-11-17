Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 13,712 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,603 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,712 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director William H. Mcraven purchased 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.68 per share, for a total transaction of $499,970.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $499,970.24. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.3%

COP stock opened at $91.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $115.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average is $91.95.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

