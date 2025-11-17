Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Centene Corporation $CNC

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Centene by 68.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 31,797 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 122,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in Centene by 12.9% in the second quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Centene by 2.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Centene from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on shares of Centene and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Centene from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

CNC opened at $36.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $66.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.71. Centene had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $49.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

