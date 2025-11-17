Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stake in Southern Company (The) $SO

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,102 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advantage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1,428.6% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on Southern in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

Southern Trading Down 0.6%

SO opened at $90.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. Southern Company has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 73.27%.

Southern Company Profile



The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

