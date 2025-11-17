Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Pool Corporation $POOL

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Pool by 53.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 24.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Pool by 6.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POOL. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $345.00 price objective on Pool in a research note on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on Pool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.86.

Pool stock opened at $242.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12. Pool Corporation has a 12 month low of $241.90 and a 12 month high of $395.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.17.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. Pool had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 7.77%.The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 45.58%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

