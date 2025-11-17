Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.84 Million Position in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $809,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Roblox by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Roblox by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,788,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP increased its holdings in Roblox by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Roblox from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price target on Roblox and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

Roblox Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $102.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 1.61. Roblox Corporation has a 1 year low of $47.95 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.54.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $6,868,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 266,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,683,452.56. This represents a 19.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $819,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 278,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,048,565.10. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,416 shares of company stock valued at $38,124,641. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

