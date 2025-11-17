Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 90.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in DraftKings by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in DraftKings by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Northland Capmk upgraded DraftKings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

DKNG stock opened at $29.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $53.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 22.84% and a negative net margin of 4.90%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ryan R. Moore sold 76,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $3,507,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459.84. The trade was a 99.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $5,000,092.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 512,181 shares in the company, valued at $24,262,013.97. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 340,612 shares of company stock worth $14,115,817 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

