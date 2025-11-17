Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,408,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,908,141,000 after purchasing an additional 240,965 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,227,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,560,964,000 after buying an additional 1,273,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,319,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $860,137,000 after buying an additional 115,183 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,775,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,609,000 after buying an additional 792,304 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,836,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after buying an additional 604,124 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 12,490 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 33,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,200. This trade represents a 27.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.62.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $146.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $153.84. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

