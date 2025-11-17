Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 831.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,557 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 489.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VICI shares. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

NYSE VICI opened at $30.37 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

