Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 14,821 Aptiv PLC $APTV

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 33,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 10.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,922,000 after buying an additional 32,348 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 18,813 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,700. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $78.92 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays raised Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $94.00 target price on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.79.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

