OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.8125.

OS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on OneStream from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of OneStream from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OneStream in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OneStream in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on OneStream from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th.

OneStream Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OS opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. OneStream has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -45.17 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.16 million. OneStream had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. OneStream’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. OneStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OneStream will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 8,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $170,185.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 221,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,336.49. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Kinzer sold 30,000 shares of OneStream stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 118,943 shares of company stock worth $2,191,785 in the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneStream

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneStream by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OneStream by 77.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 88,706 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in OneStream by 99.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 18,165 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in OneStream by 4.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in OneStream by 74.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,482,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,647,000 after acquiring an additional 635,167 shares during the period.

OneStream Company Profile

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

Featured Articles

