Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ONDS. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Ondas from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ondas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ondas in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ondas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Ondas Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONDS opened at $7.18 on Friday. Ondas has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 2.44.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 35.16% and a negative net margin of 192.60%. Ondas has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ondas will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ondas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ondas by 109.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,415,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,549 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the second quarter worth $11,123,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Ondas by 1,325.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,568,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ondas by 263.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,629 shares in the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

