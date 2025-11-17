Old Republic International Corporation $ORI Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Old Republic International worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6,645.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth $36,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORI opened at $44.37 on Monday. Old Republic International Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Therace Risch acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.90 per share, with a total value of $59,850.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,037.50. This trade represents a 18.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 4,797 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $188,474.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,630.69. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ORI. Raymond James Financial raised Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Republic International has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

