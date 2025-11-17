Odysight.ai (NASDAQ:ODYS) and Cdti Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Head to Head Comparison

Cdti Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Free Report) and Odysight.ai (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cdti Advanced Materials and Odysight.ai, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cdti Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 0.00 Odysight.ai 1 0 1 0 2.00

Odysight.ai has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 193.26%. Given Odysight.ai’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Odysight.ai is more favorable than Cdti Advanced Materials.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cdti Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A Odysight.ai -420.41% -56.50% -48.90%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Cdti Advanced Materials and Odysight.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Cdti Advanced Materials has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Odysight.ai has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.7% of Odysight.ai shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Cdti Advanced Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.9% of Odysight.ai shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cdti Advanced Materials and Odysight.ai”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cdti Advanced Materials $9.01 million 0.54 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Odysight.ai $3.96 million 14.08 -$11.77 million ($1.10) -3.10

Cdti Advanced Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Odysight.ai.

Summary

Odysight.ai beats Cdti Advanced Materials on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cdti Advanced Materials

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts. The company supplies its coated substrates directly to exhaust systems manufacturers; and catalyst technologies to automakers, heavy duty truck manufacturers, catalyst manufacturers, distributors, integrators, and retrofitters. CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

About Odysight.ai

Odysight.ai, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of customized visual solutions for organizations across a variety of industries in the form of micro cameras and supplementary technologies. Its devices can used across the medical, aerospace, industrial, research, and defense industries. The company was founded on March 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

