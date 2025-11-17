Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OCS. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Oculis from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Oculis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Get Oculis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OCS

Oculis Stock Performance

Oculis stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Oculis has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. Oculis had a negative net margin of 12,915.42% and a negative return on equity of 80.82%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Oculis will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oculis

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of Oculis by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC now owns 2,300,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,784,000 after purchasing an additional 563,078 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Oculis by 24.1% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,253,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,847,000 after buying an additional 243,695 shares in the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oculis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,137,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Oculis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Oculis by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oculis

(Get Free Report)

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.