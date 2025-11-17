NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. DA Davidson set a $250.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.30.

NVIDIA stock opened at $185.95 on Monday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $4.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 143,104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 73.3% in the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 158,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,562,000 after acquiring an additional 67,029 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 158,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Boxwood Ventures Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 60.9% in the third quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. now owns 53,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 388,621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,507,000 after buying an additional 156,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

