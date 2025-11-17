NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Cut by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,328 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 3.1% of TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.15.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.8%

NVDA stock opened at $190.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.35. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $4.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

