NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2025

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXPGet Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

NRXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded NRx Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.9%

NRXP stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXPGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC increased its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 52,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 37,598 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 342,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 78,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

