Notcoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $65.94 Million (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 17th. Notcoin has a total market capitalization of $65.94 million and $13.40 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Notcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Notcoin has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Notcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,126.46 or 0.99944422 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,853.36 or 0.99956260 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin’s launch date was May 16th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,456,956,072 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,456,957,533 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,456,956,071.9109 with 99,433,648,070.2978 in circulation. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00068219 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $13,243,841.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Notcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Notcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.