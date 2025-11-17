Nomura Lowers JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $37.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Nomura from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JD. Bank of America cut their price target on JD.com from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of JD.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday. Arete raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Shares of JD stock opened at $29.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.41. JD.com has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $46.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 1.9% during the third quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

