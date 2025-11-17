Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 24,876 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $88,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 26,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,760 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of DIS opened at $105.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

