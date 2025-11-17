Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 722,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,348 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Instruments worth $149,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $711,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Texas Instruments by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,657,000 after buying an additional 2,257,086 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,500,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,448,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,000.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,287,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $159.33 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The company has a market cap of $144.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.51.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.84%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

