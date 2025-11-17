Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $97.78 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of Digital Realty Trust worth $97,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,083,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,973,000 after acquiring an additional 36,073 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 470,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 24.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $158.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 price objective on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.14.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

