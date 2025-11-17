Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $122.30 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $122,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $20,127,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 120,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $93.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $230.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $105.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.22. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%.The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $720,044.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,475.02. The trade was a 25.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

