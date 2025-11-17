Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,127 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $106,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,843,893 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $12,334,299,000 after acquiring an additional 605,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American Express by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,025,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,849,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,487,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,282,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,746 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,454,667,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,093,807 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,370,489,000 after purchasing an additional 78,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 2.2%

AXP stock opened at $356.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $377.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.27.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.01%.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total transaction of $18,010,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 85,577 shares in the company, valued at $30,825,691.17. This represents a 36.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $7,671,326.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 123,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,343,574.81. This trade represents a 15.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 193,292 shares of company stock worth $65,363,878 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. HSBC set a $295.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.65.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

