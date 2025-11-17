Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,329 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $171,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 266.7% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:PM opened at $155.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.86.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 106.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KGI Securities began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

