Nomadar (NASDAQ:NOMA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Nomadar (NASDAQ:NOMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Nomadar Stock Performance

Shares of NOMA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.65. 28,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,904. Nomadar has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $57.70.

About Nomadar

We are the innovation arm of Cádiz CF, a professional soccer club which currently competes in the Segunda División. We currently have four proposed business verticals, which are in various stages of development. Through June 30, 2025, the Company had engaged in limited operations until 2025 when the Company began generating revenue from providing services under commercial contracts and purchase orders entered into in the ordinary course of business.

