Nomad Foods Limited $NOMD Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after buying an additional 105,365 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $865,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 192,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 70,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.
Nomad Foods Stock Performance
NOMD opened at $12.21 on Monday. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49.
Nomad Foods Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is 47.22%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NOMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Company Profile
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nomad Foods
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 4 Cold-Weather Stocks to Buy as Winter Spending Heats Up
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Disney Stock Drops—Will Earnings Pave Way for a YouTube TV Truce?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.