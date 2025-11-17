Nomad Foods Limited $NOMD Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after buying an additional 105,365 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $865,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 192,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 70,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

NOMD opened at $12.21 on Monday. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $881.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.75 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.93%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is 47.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

