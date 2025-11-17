NOG Q3 EPS Forecast Increased by Capital One Financial

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Thursday, November 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ FY2027 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, August 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NOG opened at $22.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.48. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $319.19 million for the quarter.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 133.3% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 200.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2,736.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 60.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

