NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

NMIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Monday, October 6th.

In related news, Director Steven Scheid sold 19,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $783,291.06. Following the sale, the director owned 78,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,917.60. This trade represents a 20.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NMI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,288,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,437,000 after buying an additional 31,570 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 5.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,379,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,242,000 after acquiring an additional 130,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 0.4% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,909,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 209.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,432,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,658,000 after purchasing an additional 970,551 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $37.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average is $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.63. NMI has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. NMI had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 55.02%.The business had revenue of $171.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NMI will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

