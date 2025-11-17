NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 952.6% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 53.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $64.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.82. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 16,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,753.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,980.92. This represents a 308.32% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.72.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

