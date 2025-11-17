News Corporation $NWSA Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,154,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,692 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $300,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in News in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of News by 12,084.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in News by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 661.1% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 target price on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of News from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

News Stock Down 0.5%

NWSA stock opened at $26.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $31.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. News had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

