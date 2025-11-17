Newell Brands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,086 call options on the company. This is an increase of 128% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,230 call options.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.44. 1,269,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,054,308. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -57.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Newell Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -466.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NWL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 25,985,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526,698 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,765,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,809,000 after purchasing an additional 172,854 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 12.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,426,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,840 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 23.5% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 18,670,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,972,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,849,000 after buying an additional 474,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.